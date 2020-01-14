Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the December 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,447. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,121.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 6,500 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $606,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

