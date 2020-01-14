Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the December 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of CADE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,447. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.
Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
About Cadence Bancorp
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
