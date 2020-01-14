Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, 237,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 447,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.64.

Btu Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

