Bryan, Garnier & Co Increases Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,860

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective hoisted by Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,925 ($25.32) price target on Burberry Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,175 ($28.61) price target (down from GBX 2,220 ($29.20)) on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,970 ($25.91) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,033.57 ($26.75).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,242 ($29.49) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,102.03. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

