Brokerages Set Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Target Price at $29.50

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

SBCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. 169,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after purchasing an additional 265,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $4,652,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

