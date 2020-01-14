Brokerages Set QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Price Target at $6.75

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QEP. ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 159.1% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.81 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

