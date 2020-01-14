Brokerages Set Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target at $60.50

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. 107,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

