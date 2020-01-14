Brokerages Set Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Target Price at $24.17

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, CEO William J. Plovanic acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,297.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,582 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBLN opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -4.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Obalon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 607.48% and a negative return on equity of 228.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

