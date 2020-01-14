Brokerages Set Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Price Target at $7.75

Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms have commented on ITI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 10.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Iteris by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Iteris by 4.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Iteris by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 0.19. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

