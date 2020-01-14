Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) PT at $96.68

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.68.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,660,000 after acquiring an additional 382,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

