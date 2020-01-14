Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price at $51.25

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $45,785.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 149,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $6,387,878.44. Insiders sold a total of 434,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,368,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 219,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

