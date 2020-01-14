Brokerages Set Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) PT at $6.00

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:XELA remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $372.92 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

