Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $7.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. World Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.88. 1,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,390. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $175.78. The company has a current ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $682.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

