Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sirius XM also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. ValuEngine lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.61.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,844,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,912,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

In other Sirius XM news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,049.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 20.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221,787 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,818,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,944,000 after purchasing an additional 671,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,376,000 after purchasing an additional 714,051 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after buying an additional 939,435 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after buying an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

