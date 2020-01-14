Brokerages Expect MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $17.83 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCBS. Hovde Group began coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of MCBS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,351. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

