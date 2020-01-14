Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.65). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Raymond James raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 208,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. 498,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,117. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $735.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

