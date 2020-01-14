Brokerages expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Cloudera reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.74. 4,339,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,487. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cloudera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,315,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,485,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.