Brokerages Expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $11.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 101,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 39.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $164,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Commerce (BOCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.