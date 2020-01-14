Brokerages Anticipate Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. Third Point Reinsurance posted earnings per share of ($3.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Third Point Reinsurance.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 2,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,084. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

