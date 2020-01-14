Brokerages Anticipate Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Zacks has also assigned Systemax an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Systemax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Systemax by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Systemax by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Systemax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SYX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $929.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.13. Systemax has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Systemax
Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
