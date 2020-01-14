Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. KeyCorp also reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 10,036,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 670,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,208 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $90,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,125 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,009,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

