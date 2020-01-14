Brokerages Anticipate Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Post $0.13 EPS

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of JRSH stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $6.41. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

