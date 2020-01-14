Brokerages Anticipate Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $349.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) to post sales of $349.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.70 million and the highest is $351.10 million. Federated Investors reported sales of $307.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other Federated Investors news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $40,586.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,737.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FII. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FII traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 437,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,069. Federated Investors has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

