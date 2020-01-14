Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Cohu reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

COHU stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 210,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,750. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $992.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cohu by 985.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 566.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

