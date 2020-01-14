Brokerages Anticipate Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Post ($0.09) Earnings Per Share

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Blink Charging an industry rank of 25 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blink Charging stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Blink Charging as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLNK opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.96. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.78%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.