Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 203.21% and a negative net margin of 260.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 14,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,561. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $267.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

