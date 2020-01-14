Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lifted by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,690,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,698,000 after acquiring an additional 270,185 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,693,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96,363 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $47,618,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.37. 608,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,936,341. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

