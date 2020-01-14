Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.85.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.20. 2,792,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

