Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,951 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 13,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of GE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,982,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,586,548. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

