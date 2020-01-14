Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.97. 1,762,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

