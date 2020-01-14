Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,693,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,817,000 after buying an additional 96,363 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,627,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,341. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.