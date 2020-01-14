Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after buying an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teleflex by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,139,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 2,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after buying an additional 196,191 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,353,000 after buying an additional 173,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Teleflex by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,476,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total value of $2,455,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,181 shares of company stock worth $15,975,881 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.60.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.53. 95,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,586. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $246.52 and a twelve month high of $384.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

