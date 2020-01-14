Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 24,950 Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $179,097.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,846. Cryolife Inc has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77, a P/E/G ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Cryolife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

