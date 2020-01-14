Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 18,580 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 816,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 450,644 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,262,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,286,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,372,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

