Brasada Capital Management LP Has $717,000 Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 72.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Matador Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. 1,482,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,026. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

