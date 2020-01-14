Brasada Capital Management LP Has $10.68 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,433.29. 786,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,441.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,351.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,244.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

