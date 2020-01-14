Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 42,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Barclays lowered their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.37.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,518,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.27 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

