BP plc (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of BP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 5,488,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,060,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that BP will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

