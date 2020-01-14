BP plc (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.
Shares of BP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 5,488,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,060,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
