Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.65. Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 194,280 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.74.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and project development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River project, a long narrow kimberlite dyke stretching over 7 kilometers located in the Limpopo Province. Botswana Diamonds plc was founded in 2010 is based in Dublin, Ireland.

