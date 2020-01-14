Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded up $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,971. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $319.55 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.88.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.