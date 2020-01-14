BMO Capital Markets Increases Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $88.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. 539,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,670. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $76.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.