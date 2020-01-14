Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading Down 8%

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s stock price fell 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.09 and last traded at $75.64, 1,718,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 749,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,188. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after buying an additional 321,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,621,000 after buying an additional 710,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,256,000 after buying an additional 305,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,537,000 after buying an additional 194,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,897,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.