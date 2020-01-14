BLOCKv Market Capitalization Tops $2.72 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $1,259.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.02339910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Tidex, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

