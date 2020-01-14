BlitzPredict (XBP) Achieves Market Cap of $103,496.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $103,496.00 and $2,514.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003575 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 242.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026337 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001051 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

