BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.28

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 2596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 40.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSU)

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.