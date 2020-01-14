BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.28

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 2596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSU)
There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc
