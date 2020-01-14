BitTube (TUBE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,445.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $3,445.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00707207 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001664 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 228,749,432 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

