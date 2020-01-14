Bitcoin SV Price Up 89.9% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $215.75 or 0.02516110 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, CoinEx, DragonEX and OKEx. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and approximately $2.30 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 89.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00182912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00120716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, BigONE, OKEx, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Huobi, MBAex, Bittrex, CoinEx, Bibox, WazirX, Cobinhood, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, Kucoin, YoBit, Korbit, Kraken, Trade Satoshi, Coinbit, Bitrue, Hotbit, Bit-Z, Indodax, Bithumb, OTCBTC, HitBTC, IDAX, Binance, CoinBene, Bitkub, FCoin, Koinex, Gate.io, Upbit, CoinZest, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Coinsquare and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.