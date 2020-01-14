Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $190.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $467,389.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00471426 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00084843 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00121957 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000796 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,810,324 coins and its circulating supply is 4,780,778 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Exrates, HitBTC, Nanex, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

