Bitcoin Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.12 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and approximately $2.12 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $277.37 or 0.03319757 BTC on popular exchanges including MBAex, Bibox, Upbit and ACX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,357.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00593790 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000495 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000366 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,221,250 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Sistemkoin, Binance, Bleutrade, Kraken, Bisq, ACX, Allcoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Negocie Coins, COSS, Mercado Bitcoin, Koinim, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Iquant, CoinTiger, DSX, Liquid, YoBit, Coinroom, Bitfinex, QuadrigaCX, Huobi, Coinbe, BiteBTC, Coinsuper, Livecoin, Zebpay, BTCC, Bit2C, Braziliex, Coinnest, GOPAX, Bitsane, Vebitcoin, IDCM, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, Coinhub, Bittylicious, BitMarket, QBTC, ZB.COM, Bitso, Gatecoin, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Gate.io, EXX, CEX.IO, Independent Reserve, Koinex, Exrates, ABCC, Coinbase Pro, HBUS, DragonEX, Bibox, CoinEx, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, BTC Trade UA, Coinsquare, Trade By Trade, CoinBene, Kucoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc, Bitbns, BigONE, Coinrail, Coinfloor, WEX, xBTCe, UEX, Crex24, B2BX, Koineks, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, BitForex, Buda, Altcoin Trader, Zaif, cfinex, RightBTC, FCoin, CoinExchange, BtcTrade.im, Korbit, Bitstamp, Mercatox, Bit-Z, BX Thailand, Bitinka, BTC Markets, SouthXchange, Coinone, C2CX, WazirX, CoinFalcon, Graviex, Cryptomate, CPDAX, OTCBTC, OKCoin International, MBAex, Kuna, bitFlyer, Cryptohub, Bitbank, Bithumb, Exmo, Tidex, OKEx, Ovis, Liqui, Indodax and Cobinhood. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

