BitBar (BTB) Price Reaches $1.87

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00021480 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a market cap of $83,042.00 and approximately $239.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,677.85 or 2.15102602 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,429 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

