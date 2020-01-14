Bismuth (BIS) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $7,318.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000525 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

